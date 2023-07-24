BREAKING: Double shooting in southwest Omaha leaves one dead, one critically hurt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officials say they were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets after a caller reported that two people had been shot.

Omaha Police Lt. Mike Davis says when they arrived, they found two men who were found shot in a car; one was dead, and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The surrounding area and streets of the sprawling complex were shut down for several hours as police investigators and forensics collected evidence, spoke with witnesses, and took photos at the scene.

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast

The investigation is in its early stages, but police tell 6 News that the surrounding community shouldn’t be concerned.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, and details will be added to this story as we learn more.

