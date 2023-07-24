6 First Alert Weather Day: Early strong storms followed a week of heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking early morning storms developing followed by a long stretch of dangerous heat.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

A brief round of strong to severe storms has developed in the area and will continue to move south. Along the way some large hail is possible as well as frequent lightning and lengthy downpours. There is a Severe Storm Watch in place until 9am for a large portion of the area until 9am too.

Severe Watch (WOWT)

After the morning round storms, the focus of the 6 First Alert Weather Day will be the start of the heat building in for the week. Highs today will reach the lower 90s with heat index values easily getting into the mid 90s.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index Today (wowt)

Temperatures and heat index values will peak later this week well into the triple digits.

Heat Indices This Week (WOWT)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

