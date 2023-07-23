RAGBRAI 50: Veteran and first-time riders prepare for 50th ride

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - RAGBRAI, or the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, began in Sioux City in 1973 and 50 years later, the ride returns to its beginnings as tens of thousands of cyclists prepare for the 2023 trek across Iowa.

With the slogan, “You never forget your first ride”, KTIV was able to catch up with a few first-time riders about why they decided to ride, and what they’re looking forward to.

“I’ve heard about it for 20 years and since it was the 50th, we decided to come out and do it, we drove from California,” one first-time rider told KTIV.

“I have a friend who’s done it for many years and he told me three years ago that he was going to do this crazy event in Iowa,” said Doug Schierer, a first-time rider. “In that time I got into shape and started cycling and knew that this was the year. I’ve never done something of this length but everybody tells me that it’s this crazy parade of bicycles, just a big spectacle.”

“You know, you’re riding with people all the time and you get into some really fun conversations. I’m really looking forward to that,” said another rider.

While RAGBRAI might seem intimidating to first-time riders, we also have to remember that the veterans also had a first time riding RAGBRAI.

“I thought it was just a ride and then I saw 20,000 people and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is crazy,” recalled Bruce Hall.

“It was 1996, it was super easy super nice weather, and I was hooked. It’s like seeing brothers and sisters again at a family reunion,” said Darci Reutzel, a veteran rider.

And the RAGBRAI vets were able to give advice to this year’s first-time riders.

“The thing I always tell them is you absolutely can do it,” said Grant Shipley. “Yes, it is clearly a major athletic event, but you can absolutely do it. And it will be difficult enough to be incredibly meaningful.”

“You can ride fast any day of the week, you can’t see Iowa any day of the week. So stop and smell the roses, as they say. Go out and see the towns and get to people. It’s all about the trip and the journey, it’s not about getting there fast,” said another veteran rider.

For KTIV’s full coverage from RAGBRAI, follow our RAGBRAI tab at KTIV.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.