Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number of disturbances broke out.

OPD tells 6 News they responded to Gene Leahy around 10 p.m. Fights continued within the crowds, even after officers arrived. The department says several juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and were street released to their parents -- it’s unclear how many were arrested. The park was closed half an hour early due to the fighting.

Police also tell 6 News two officers stayed in the park area until 3 a.m. Sunday. One deployed pepper spray and was cross-contaminated with it; they were treated at the scene.

OPD says they have not increased patrols in the area, but MECA tells 6 News the authority plans to add off-duty officers to staff the park area of Gene Leahy during peak times.

The incident is still under investigation.

