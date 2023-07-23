Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was the cause of a flood in the shelter’s medical department.

i guess you could say we’re flooding with dogs! lol



anyway pic.twitter.com/efXpOg92rz — Nebraska Humane Society 🐶 (@NEHumaneSociety) July 22, 2023

NHS said in a statement that a pipe connected to the facility’s fire suppression system burst. They said staff was able to remove animals from the medical department and stop the water from reaching the dog kennels.

Medical operations at NHS have been moved to the now-closed Spay and Neuter Center in the interim.

The Humane Society encourages anyone who wishes to donate to do so on its website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.