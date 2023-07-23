We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood

The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal Medical Department Friday, July 21, 2023.(Nebraska Humane Society)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was the cause of a flood in the shelter’s medical department.

NHS said in a statement that a pipe connected to the facility’s fire suppression system burst. They said staff was able to remove animals from the medical department and stop the water from reaching the dog kennels.

Medical operations at NHS have been moved to the now-closed Spay and Neuter Center in the interim.

The Humane Society encourages anyone who wishes to donate to do so on its website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance
Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.
Bedroom fire at North Omaha home blamed on smoking materials
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues
Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha offers local artists a place to work and display their art.
Omaha’s Hot Shops Art Center bursting at the seams

Latest News

Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
Golf benefit honors Gretna woman killed by drunk driver
Intense heat settles in Monday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Long stretch of intense heat starting Monday
Sunny and very warm today, heat wave builds this week