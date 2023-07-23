We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who was killed by a drunk driver.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - With the sun shining at Eagle Hills in Papillion, more than 90 people went out for a game of golf.

This wasn’t just any day of fun and games though. It was in honor of Gretna woman Amanda Schook, who was killed by a drunk driver.

In March 2022, then-22-year-old Zachary Paulison crashed his work truck into the vehicle Amanda was in. She, as well as her friend Sara Zimmerman and her unborn child all died.

“Ever since then, we’ve been looking for some way to make sense of everything,” said John Handley, Amanda’s brother.

He said he and his family felt the best way to honor Amanda’s memory was to create a scholarship fund in her name.

“It gives us something to do with our pain and our grief, rather than just dwelling on it,” he said.

It’s called the Miss Kay Foundation. Its aim is to help recent high school graduates who want to go into Amanda’s chosen profession, speech pathology.

Handley said Saturday’s event is the first they’ve ever hosted in Amanda’s memory, with proceeds going to the Miss Kay Foundation.

“Having a fun event that people could come out to and enjoy themselves,” he said. “All the while, raising money for the foundation to help with the scholarships.”

That’s not lost on the people who participated.

“It’s real tragic what happened to Amanda and Sara, so we’re just happy to be out here golfing,” Collin Leeder said. “This is a great cause and hopefully we’ll have this again next year and more people.”

Handley shares that hope. He said he and his family want to hold other events in Amanda’s memory throughout the year.

He told 6 News Saturday’s event raised a little more than $7,000 for the Miss Kay Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.
Bedroom fire at North Omaha home blamed on smoking materials
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance
Sgt. Brandi Sullivan received the first-ever Nebraska National Guard Heroism Award.
Nebraska National Guard medic honored with inaugural heroism medal
Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha offers local artists a place to work and display their art.
Omaha’s Hot Shops Art Center bursting at the seams

Latest News

Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
Golf benefit honors Gretna woman killed by drunk driver
One of the Henry Doorly Zoo's mainstays has fully reopened.
Lied Jungle at Henry Doorly Zoo fully reopens
Gretna residents came together to honor the memory of a woman whose life was cut short by a...
Gretna community honors woman killed by drunk driver with golf benefit
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance