More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - With the sun shining at Eagle Hills in Papillion, more than 90 people went out for a game of golf.

This wasn’t just any day of fun and games though. It was in honor of Gretna woman Amanda Schook, who was killed by a drunk driver.

In March 2022, then-22-year-old Zachary Paulison crashed his work truck into the vehicle Amanda was in. She, as well as her friend Sara Zimmerman and her unborn child all died.

“Ever since then, we’ve been looking for some way to make sense of everything,” said John Handley, Amanda’s brother.

He said he and his family felt the best way to honor Amanda’s memory was to create a scholarship fund in her name.

“It gives us something to do with our pain and our grief, rather than just dwelling on it,” he said.

It’s called the Miss Kay Foundation. Its aim is to help recent high school graduates who want to go into Amanda’s chosen profession, speech pathology.

Handley said Saturday’s event is the first they’ve ever hosted in Amanda’s memory, with proceeds going to the Miss Kay Foundation.

“Having a fun event that people could come out to and enjoy themselves,” he said. “All the while, raising money for the foundation to help with the scholarships.”

That’s not lost on the people who participated.

“It’s real tragic what happened to Amanda and Sara, so we’re just happy to be out here golfing,” Collin Leeder said. “This is a great cause and hopefully we’ll have this again next year and more people.”

Handley shares that hope. He said he and his family want to hold other events in Amanda’s memory throughout the year.

He told 6 News Saturday’s event raised a little more than $7,000 for the Miss Kay Foundation.

