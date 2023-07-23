David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and very warm today, heat wave builds this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fairly comfortable start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the middle 60s. Some patchy fog developed in low lying areas, but with clear skies to start the day the fog will dissipate very quickly. Lots of sunshine means we will warm quickly with temperatures pushing into the mid-80s by the lunch hour. Afternoon highs likely top out in the low 90s for most of the area, between 90 and 92 degrees for the metro. The heat index could be as warm as 95 in Omaha, and could be as high as 98 degrees in Lincoln. A very warm day, but it may end up being one of the cooler days of the week.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The intense heat really begins on Monday with highs in the mid-90s for the metro, but the heat index likely pushes closer to or even above 100 degrees. Hot conditions will persist for much of the week, and may only intensify each day through at least Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon may warm as high as 98 degrees, with the heat index potentially climbing close to 110 degrees at times, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. The hot conditions will likely persist into the upcoming weekend.

Heat Index Forecast This Week (WOWT)

With the intense heat expected, it is a good reminder to check in on your elderly family members and neighbors as well as keeping an eye on younger children to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated. Make sure you have a way to stay cool and drink plenty of water as the heat settles in for the week ahead.

