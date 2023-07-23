David’s Evening Forecast - Heat wave arrives this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly to mostly sunny skies across the are today with a warm afternoon. Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A few clouds rolling through from time to time, otherwise generally clear skies will stick with us through the evening. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through about 10pm for the metro. Thankfully, the humidity isn’t quite as high as it will be later this week so it should still be reasonably comfortable.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will begin to increase after Midnight as a quick moving system begins to slide into the area from the north. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in northeastern Nebraska around 2am or so, and then drop south along the Missouri River toward the Omaha metro. While widespread severe storms are not expected, a few stronger storms could contain some small hail at times. The highest chance for storms will be just northeast of the metro, but a few storms could push through town between 4am and 8am bringing frequent lighting and some brief downpours.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Storms should be out of the area by 9am, with mainly sunny skies for the rest of Monday. The stormy start may be enough to keep our temperatures from getting quite at hot, but it will still be a very warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s for much of the area. Humidity levels will be higher as well, which will mean our heat index could push close to 100 degrees during the late afternoon and early evening.

Heat Index Forecast This Week (WOWT)

The rest of the week is all about the heat as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s each afternoon, with the heat index potentially climbing close to 110 degrees by Thursday. Thursday and Friday will likely be the worst of the heat, with temperatures slowly coming back down into the low 90s by the end of the upcoming weekend.

