5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
By 16 News Now and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally run over by their father Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, WNDU reports.

Police responded to a report of a child not breathing around 10:30 p.m.

Residents and witnesses at the Castle Point Apartments initially believed the father turned a gun on his child. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the father accidentally ran over the child in the parking lot of the complex playground.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

