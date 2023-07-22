We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was unexpected.(Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - Zookeepers in Ohio say they got a surprise Thursday when a gorilla they thought was a male suddenly started giving birth.

According to the Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, an 8-year-old gorilla named Sully became a mother for the first time.

So, what could have led to the gender mix-up?

Officials said veterinarians at the zoo where Sully was born took a hands-off approach with their care as she was a healthy baby being cared for by her mother.

And when she came to the Columbus Zoo she was identified as a male.

The animal care team said Sully has been in good health over the years and they haven’t needed to perform any medical interventions or inspect her too closely.

The team also said that it’s hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas until they reach age 8 as they are similar in size.

Sully and her new baby girl are in good health, according to the zoo.

A DNA test will be done later to determine the father of the newborn gorilla.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
Omaha man sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $5M, evading nearly $2M in taxes
Google Fiber begins ground installation in Omaha
Google begins laying Omaha fiber foundation in Aksarben
Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at house under construction
Iowa DNR issues warning of low water levels at Lake Manawa

Latest News

He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.
Bedroom fire at North Omaha home blamed on smoking materials
Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance