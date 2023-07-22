Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Postville has been taken into custody after evading arrest and traveling across state lines with a missing juvenile.

On July 12th, Postville Police issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jonathan J. Perez for two counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree. Officials made several attempts to serve the arrest warrant, but could not locate Perez.

Then, on July 19th, Postville Police took a report of a missing female juvenile.

During the course of the investigation, police believed that the juvenile was with Perez and that Perez had fled the state. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

Perez was located at an address in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The FBI along with Tulsa Police took Perez into custody. More charges are pending.

The juvenile was also located and transferred to a safe location.

