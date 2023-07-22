Papillion honors Husker star pitchers with street renaming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker pitching legend Peaches James-Keaton and new Husker pitcher Jordy Bahl were honored Friday morning in their hometown of Papillion with a street renaming. The new streets of Jordyn Bahl Boulevard and Peaches James Way intersect at the Papillion Landing Softball Complex. It’s only fitting to have the names of the two standout Monarchs as Bahl and James-Keaton help put Papillion on the map in the softball world.

James-Keaton helped lead Papio to four consecutive state titles before taking her talents to Lincoln where she continued her success in the circle for the Huskers. As a senior, James-Keaton threw 394 strikeouts, which is still the single-season record at Nebraska. In 2010, Nebraska softball had the Hall of Famer’s No. 42 jersey retired.

After transferring to Nebraska from Oklahoma this offseason to be closer to home, Bahl could be on her way to breaking James-Keaton’s record and plenty of others. Bahl led the Monarchs to three consecutive state championships before heading to Norman where she led the Sooners to back-to-back national titles. Just this past season, Bahl was named the Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Bahl will make her debut in a Huskers uniform on September 14th in an intrasquad scrimmage.

