Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot downtown Saturday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to 17th and Nicholas Streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
