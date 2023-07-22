We are Local
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting

Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot downtown Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 17th and Nicholas Streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

