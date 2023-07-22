Omaha man arrested for crashing car into central Lincoln building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested an Omaha man after he crashed a car into a building near North 25th and Vine streets on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers received a report of a man who had crashed a car into a central Lincoln building at 2:13 p.m. The man left the scene, but was later detained and arrested.

LPD said 21-year-old Dearies Bogan of Omaha was arrested for reckless driving, theft by receiving property, and no operator’s license. Bogan suffered minor injured due to the crash, and was taken to a local hospital before he was jailed.

The owner of the car told 10/11 that he saw his car being stolen at the Petro Mart near 23rd and R streets and started chasing it down. By the time he said he saw the car again, it had already crashed and the driver took off on foot.

