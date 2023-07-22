We are Local
Omaha man arrested for crashing car into central Lincoln building

Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25th and Vine streets on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested an Omaha man after he crashed a car into a building near North 25th and Vine streets on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers received a report of a man who had crashed a car into a central Lincoln building at 2:13 p.m. The man left the scene, but was later detained and arrested.

LPD said 21-year-old Dearies Bogan of Omaha was arrested for reckless driving, theft by receiving property, and no operator’s license. Bogan suffered minor injured due to the crash, and was taken to a local hospital before he was jailed.

The owner of the car told 10/11 that he saw his car being stolen at the Petro Mart near 23rd and R streets and started chasing it down. By the time he said he saw the car again, it had already crashed and the driver took off on foot.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

