Nebraska National Guard medic honored with inaugural heroism medal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brandi Sullivan was still wearing her guard uniform on the drive up Interstate 80 toward her Omaha home.

She will never forget that rainy Saturday, May 18, 2019.

“It was just a normal drive home from drill that I do every day,” she said. “That day, it was really rainy and... the car right in front of me just kind of just completely lost control. When they flew across the interstate, another car hit him, right away, when it happened, honestly, the other car was kinda like flying towards all of our lanes.”

And at that moment, her training as Sgt. Brandi Sullivan, Nebraska National Guard medic, kicked in.

“When I ran across the interstate, you know, just everyone was obviously very distraught,” she said. “It happened so quickly, no one really knew what happened.”

The 31-year-old Sullivan immediately “went into medic mode” and took charge of the scene until other first responders arrived.

And while a four-month-old baby thrown from a vehicle passed away, all the others injured in the crash were successfully treated at local trauma centers. Later, emergency workers on the scene praised her efforts.

“I’ve never worked on the civilian side necessarily as a first responder,” she said. “I have worked in the hospital before, though. And I think it’s a lot different seeing, even first responders when you’re there, you know, it’s five minutes after it’s happened... Like everyone else who was there, all of the other bystanders, being able to [all together] help in that moment right then was definitely pretty good to see.”

“When I heard about what she did, you know, what she did that day, incredibly proud of one of my fellow soldiers and one of our medics, but not surprised at all,” said First Sgt. Sean Delancy, the senior enlisted medic in Sullivan’s unit. “I mean, the Nebraska National Guard or the National Guard in general, our motto is ‘always ready, always there’, and that’s exactly what she was that day.”

Four years later, her unflinching action to save others brought Sgt. Sullivan to the stage during the Nebraska Adjutant General Change Command Ceremony at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln where she received the recently authorized Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal.

“I’m gonna be honest, I am not a recognition person, it maybe made me feel more awkward than anything,” Sullivan said of the July 8 presentation. “But I know that a few of my family members and other people said ‘No, hey, this is important.’ And now talking to more people about it, it’s important that we have these things.”

Much of her family traveled to Lincoln for the ceremony, including several of her siblings.

Of the seven kids who grew up on the family farm north of Randolph, five serve in the military.

Retiring Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac and Governor Jim Pillen presented the medal to Sullivan.

“It was my pleasure to issue the executive order that allowed for the creation of this award,” Pillen told WOWT 6 News in a statement. “Sgt. Sullivan’s actions are a reflection of her outstanding military training and service as well as her character. She is certainly deserving of this recognition.”

Recognition this Nebraskan never sought, for service she’s born to do.

“Everyone says, you know, ‘Nebraska nice,’ we’re always there to help, but it’s really it’s a lot more than that,” Sullivan said. “Nebraskans really, when we see something like that, we’re inclined to find the best people to help in those situations and to actually really think about if something like that happened to yourself, what would you want? And I think that’s hopefully what we were able to do that day.”

She graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a degree in exercise science before beginning her medic training in 2010.

Currently part-time with the National Guard, she is one of 150 medics serving across the state.

