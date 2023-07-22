Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s permanent exhibitions is fully reopened.

The zoo announced Friday that the Lied Jungle is now open for normal hours and capacity. The jungle had been closed for roof repair due to hail damage from last year’s severe weather. A partial reopening began in June to allow animals inside to reacclimate to guests.

The Lied Jungle is now open daily. The upper level is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the lower level opening at 9:30 a.m.

