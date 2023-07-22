Heatwave near Florida damaging marine life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Florida’s waters might look a little different next time you go on vacation.

According to NOAA, approximately 44% of the ocean is experiencing a marine heat wave. Sea surface temperatures have reached the highest levels on record.

On Friday, Miami maintained a heat index in the triple digits for the 40th day in a row.

This is bad news for marine life.

Abnormally warm water temperatures for too long can cause coral to bleach. Corals have a symbiotic relationship with algae that live in their tissues– algae gives the corals color and is their primary food source.

When algae leave the coral due to stressful conditions, the once-striking life form is left white and vulnerable.

While it is possible for corals to survive a bleaching event, they are much more likely to die as they are more susceptible to disease.

Coral disease and bleaching have already eroded 70% of Florida’s coral reefs, according to a NOAA study published last year. About a quarter of marine life relies on coral for survival, from fish to turtles to dolphins.

This marine heatwave could have long-lasting impacts such as increasing intensity and frequency of hurricanes this season and loss of marine biodiversity.

Losing coral also means losing money. Coral reef fishing and tourism generate billions of dollars for the Florida economy and provide over 70,000 full and part-time jobs.

In the United States, half of all federally managed fisheries depend on coral reefs.

