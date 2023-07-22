We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat builds through the weekend

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following several days of below average highs... the heat returns! Saturday brings a round of early spotty storms... these clear by 8 AM and most of the day is dry. We’ll warm to a high of 88 for the Metro with a few spots up to 90. After 4PM a spotty storm or two will be possible again.

Sunday is hotter with full sunshine! Highs are up to 90 for Omaha and the 90s will be sticking around. This will be a great day for the pool.

Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as intense heat gets started. Highs will be at 95 or hotter all work week with feels like temperatures as hot as the 100s!

Not much relief in sight for now... spotty storms are back Friday into Saturday and the heat may slightly reduce with that storm chance.

