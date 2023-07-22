David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies as heat wave takes shape

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers and storms brought some isolated downpours to the Omaha metro this morning with a few spots picking up between a quarter and a half-inch of rain. Those storms are quickly moving out of the area as of 7am, and we should see mainly sunny skies for the late morning hours and into the afternoon. Temperatures starting off into the 60s will quickly warm into the 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to right around 90 degrees. Humidity levels will not be too high, but will be noticeable this afternoon, adding to the feel of the overall warmth. There is an outside chance for an isolated storm this afternoon or evening, mainly south of the Omaha metro.

More sunshine and warmth is expected on Sunday as our heat wave begins to take shape. Temperatures will start off in the 60s once again for the morning hour, but we will heat up quickly. Afternoon temperatures should reach the low 90s for many areas, with highs around 92 degrees in Omaha. There will be some humidity, but the heat index shouldn’t move much higher than about 94 degrees in town.

Monday will bring us our first very hot day, with highs likely reaching the upper 90s. Humidity levels will also increase, pushing the heat index toward, or even over 100 degrees Monday afternoon. While the temperature may move up or down a degree, each day the rest of the week will feature highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index readings around or over 100 degrees. The stretch of intense heat will become a concern for anyone that has limited access to A/C or has to work extended hours outside. Be sure to take steps to stay cool and hydrated over the next week. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors or family members, as well as younger children and anyone with existing health concerns.

