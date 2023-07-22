David’s Evening Forecast - Warm evening, hot next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few morning showers quickly moved out of the area leaving partly to mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s with a few spots topping out around 90 degrees. The heat index warming into the low 90s at times. Light winds, warm conditions, and partly cloudy skies will stick with us through the evening hours. Temperatures will still be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees through 10pm. Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow us to cool back into the mid-60s overnight.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see a fairly comfortable start for Sunday with readings in the middle 60s, but it will heat up quickly. Lots of sunshine will push temperatures up into the mid-80s by the lunch hour. Afternoon highs likely top out in the low 90s for most of the area, between 90 and 92 degrees for most of the metro. The heat index could be as warm as 94 in Omaha, and could be as high as 98 degrees in Lincoln. A very warm day, but conditions continue to warm through the week.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The intense heat really begins on Monday with highs in the mid-90s for the metro, but the heat index likely pushes closer to 100 degrees. Hot conditions will persist for much of the week, and may only intensify each day through at least Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon may warm as high as 98 degrees, with the heat index potentially climbing close to 110 degrees for some area.

Heat Index topping 100 by Monday (WOWT)

With the intense heat expected, it is a good reminder to check in on your elderly family members and neighbors as well as keeping an eye on younger children to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated. Make sure you have a way to stay cool and drink plenty of water as the heat settles in for the week ahead.

