Bedroom fire at North Omaha home blamed on smoking materials

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a home near 24th and Templeton streets around 8:15 a.m. for a reported bedroom fire. They found smoke on approach and declared a working fire.

The fire was located in a second-floor bedroom and was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Fire investigators say the blaze was accidentally started by smoking materials on a mattress. The occupants of the home were displaced. M.U.D. and OPPD also responded to the home.

Damage is estimated at $45,000.

