We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bedroom fire at North Omaha home blamed on smoking materials

Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.
Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a home near 24th and Templeton streets around 8:15 a.m. for a reported bedroom fire. They found smoke on approach and declared a working fire.

The fire was located in a second-floor bedroom and was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Fire investigators say the blaze was accidentally started by smoking materials on a mattress. The occupants of the home were displaced. M.U.D. and OPPD also responded to the home.

Damage is estimated at $45,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
Omaha man sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $5M, evading nearly $2M in taxes
Google Fiber begins ground installation in Omaha
Google begins laying Omaha fiber foundation in Aksarben
Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at house under construction
Iowa DNR issues warning of low water levels at Lake Manawa

Latest News

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance
Heat wave arrives next week
6 First Alert Weather Day: Long stretch of intense heat starting Monday
Sunny skies as heat wave takes shape
Sgt. Brandi Sullivan received the first-ever Nebraska National Guard Heroism Award.
Nebraska National Guard medic honored with inaugural heroism medal