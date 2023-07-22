We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at house under construction
Omaha man sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $5M, evading nearly $2M in taxes
Google Fiber begins ground installation in Omaha
Google begins laying Omaha fiber foundation in Aksarben
Iowa DNR issues warning of low water levels at Lake Manawa

Latest News

Intense heat settles in Monday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Long stretch of intense heat starting Monday
FILE - Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange...
FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team’s locker room
Warm evening, hot next week
Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting