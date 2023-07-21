We are Local
Unemployment in Nebraska, Iowa remain low in June

By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa’s unemployment rates continue to hold steady and remain well below the national rate.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, unemployment in the state remained unchanged at 1.9% in June.

Nebraska is the third-lowest state in terms of unemployment, only lapsed by New Hampshire and South Dakota, both tied at 1.8%.

Nebraska’s labor force totals over one million workers, about 20,000 above the national number.

In neighboring Iowa, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 2.7% in June. The number of unemployed Iowans remained level from May. The total number of working Iowans increased by 4,800 in May -- that’s 18,100 higher than this time a year ago.

Iowa’s unemployment ranked 16th in the nation in June, tied with Idaho, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

The national unemployment rate for June was 3.6%, down one-tenth of a percent from May’s 3.7%.

