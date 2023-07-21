We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 21

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a double homicide in Douglas County, restoration efforts at a Millard building, and an update from the College World Series.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 21.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Jell-O shot profits from CWS challenge sent to food banks across the country

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for charity donations to food banks.

5. Truck smashes into restaurant smoker in Benson

A northwest Omaha barbecue restaurant is picking up the pieces after a truck smashed into its smoker Friday night.

4. Omaha couple tussling with insurance company after storage unit robbed

An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major headache.

3. Sinkhole forms at Casey’s near 76th and Dodge

Omaha Police were called to a sinkhole that opened up Saturday afternoon near the Casey’s at 76th and Dodge.

2. Investigation conducted into Douglas County double homicide

The man facing charges in the murders of two Omaha women — his mother and his sister — was denied bond in a court appearance Monday afternoon.

1. Owners look to future for historic Millard building

Owners of a historic structure in Millard are looking to the future.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6: Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company
5. Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman
4. Sinkhole forms at Casey's near 76th and Dodge
3. Owners look to historic Millard building's future
2. Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates double homicide
1. Crash near Atlantic, Iowa kills three

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

5. Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge

4. Owners of historic Millard building looking to future

3. Huskers land Hawaii 4-star offensive tackle

2. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That In A Small Town’ music video after CMT pulls it

1. Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

