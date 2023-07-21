Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 21
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a double homicide in Douglas County, restoration efforts at a Millard building, and an update from the College World Series.
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 21.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Jell-O shot profits from CWS challenge sent to food banks across the country
The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for charity donations to food banks.
5. Truck smashes into restaurant smoker in Benson
A northwest Omaha barbecue restaurant is picking up the pieces after a truck smashed into its smoker Friday night.
4. Omaha couple tussling with insurance company after storage unit robbed
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major headache.
3. Sinkhole forms at Casey’s near 76th and Dodge
Omaha Police were called to a sinkhole that opened up Saturday afternoon near the Casey’s at 76th and Dodge.
2. Investigation conducted into Douglas County double homicide
The man facing charges in the murders of two Omaha women — his mother and his sister — was denied bond in a court appearance Monday afternoon.
1. Owners look to future for historic Millard building
Owners of a historic structure in Millard are looking to the future.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
5. Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge
4. Owners of historic Millard building looking to future
3. Huskers land Hawaii 4-star offensive tackle
2. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That In A Small Town’ music video after CMT pulls it
1. Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.