Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 21

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 21.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for charity donations to food banks.

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for charity donations to food banks.

5. Truck smashes into restaurant smoker in Benson

A northwest Omaha barbecue restaurant is picking up the pieces after a truck smashed into its smoker Friday night.

A northwest Omaha barbecue restaurant is picking up the pieces after a truck smashed into its smoker Friday night.

An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major headache.

An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major headache.

3. Sinkhole forms at Casey’s near 76th and Dodge

Omaha Police were called to a sinkhole that opened up Saturday afternoon near the Casey’s at 76th and Dodge.

Omaha Police were called to a sinkhole that opened up Saturday afternoon near the Casey's at 76th and Dodge.

The man facing charges in the murders of two Omaha women — his mother and his sister — was denied bond in a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Omaha Police began investigating a double homicide.

1. Owners look to future for historic Millard building

Owners of a historic structure in Millard are looking to the future.

Owners of a historic structure in Omaha's Millard neighborhood are looking to the future.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.