Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Enjoy today because we heat up next week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The most enjoyable weather of the 10 day forecast lines up today with the comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Enjoy it because both of those gradually increase all weekend before a long stretch of heat next week.

Morning temperatures in the 60s will gradually warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, a lot like yesterday. We’ll have abundant sunshine and lower humidity this afternoon to go along with it.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

We won’t have another day like this for quite a while so I hope you get a chance to enjoy it. We’ll gradually warm up over the weekend with a little more humidity each day too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next and best chance of any rain will be Saturday. A few spotty morning showers and storms are possible then again we’ll have a few more in the evening too. I don’t expect anything too widespread though. An isolated strong storm is possible too, especially in the evening round.

Saturday Rain Chances
Saturday Rain Chances(WOWT)
Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)

Take whatever rain Saturday provides you because next week is likely to be very hot and rather dry. Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the start of a long stretch of intense heat that is likely to last all week.

