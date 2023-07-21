Pottawattamie County supervisor files impersonation complaint with police

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors member Jeff Jorgensen has said it before, and he’ll say it again: He is against changing how he and other board members are elected.

However, he believes someone is trying to make it seem like he supports the idea.

“I’m against redistricting,” Jorgensen said. “I’m asking everybody to vote for Plan 1.”

That’s why he’s upset that text messages are going around—messages he believes are impersonating him—encouraging residents to vote for Plan 3 in the upcoming special election for the county.

Voters have three choices:

Plan 1 would keep it the way it is, electing county supervisors at large.

Plan 2 would be a countywide vote, but each candidate would have to live in one of five districts.

Under plan 3, there would also be five districts and supervisors would be elected by voters in their district alone.

In screenshots of the text messages, the sender says their name is Jeff J. and directs recipients to visit the Pottawattamie United website. While it’s possible that someone else named Jeff J. is sending out these messages, Jorgensen wonders why they just don’t give their real name.

“I’ve been politically active in Pottawattamie County for many years,” he said. “Everybody knows me. My friends know me as Jeff J. That’s usually how I sign off on my emails. I am the Jeff J. in this issue.”

He believes it’s an attempt to influence voters in this special election.

“In my opinion, I think they’re behind on this issue and they need to do something to catch up, and so they’re going to muddy the waters. This is how they’re doing it.”

Jorgensen has filed a complaint with the Council Bluffs Police Department. Impersonating a public official is an aggravated misdemeanor.

While police said they don’t get cases like this very often, they’re taking it seriously just like any other reported crime.

CBPD tells 6 News they will do their due diligence to find the source of the text messages, but that there are phone number-spoofing apps out there that can make that difficult.

When 6 News called the phone number that sent one of the text messages captured in a screenshot, we kept getting a busy signal.

The website that the text messages direct people to says it’s paid for by the Plan 3 Project. Geri Frederiksen is a member of that project and also a member of the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, which favors Plan 3.

Frederiksen issued a statement:

“No one in our group is pretending to be anything other than what we are – a group of Pottawattamie County citizens who want fair and accountable representation for everyone in the county. We believe Plan 3 accomplishes that, and we’re focused on the voters of Pottawattamie County and making sure they get the information they need to make an informed decision about how we elect our supervisors going forward. Vote Plan 3 on August 1st.”

