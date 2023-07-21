Police investigating after 1 injured in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were dispatched to an area near 20th and Lake and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.