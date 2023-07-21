We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police investigating after 1 injured in north Omaha shooting

Omaha Police were called to a shooting near 20th and Lake streets Friday, July 21, 2023.
Omaha Police were called to a shooting near 20th and Lake streets Friday, July 21, 2023.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were dispatched to an area near 20th and Lake and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for...
Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Go Supernovas! Nebraska Pro Volleyball unveils Omaha team name
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in Omaha on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023.
Plane makes emergency landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A mover is holding a customer's belongings hostage due to a payment dispute.
Belongings held hostage in billing dispute between mover, customer

Latest News

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Long stretch of intense heat starting Monday
Rusty's First Alert Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast