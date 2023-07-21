Omaha’s Hot Shops Art Center bursting at the seams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot Shops Art Center is located at the corner of 13th and Nicholas just north of Charles Schwab Field, and these days it is bustling with activity.

Inside this old building are three floors. Hallways are flowing with art from pictures to paintings to pots and figurines, even spacious galleries.

Executive Director Kim Sellmeyer took 6 News on a walking tour of this 92,000-square-foot building. The lower level is divided into four main studios: glass, metal foundry, iron forge (also known as blacksmithing), and ceramics.

All 58 studios are full, taken by what are called artist-residents. They are tenants who pay anywhere from $250 to $1000 a month, to ply their trade. The waitlist is now approaching one hundred other artists who want to get in.

“I really think that speaks to the Omaha community. Hot Shop artists are artists who seek to be better artists and they are trying to come out of isolation and find creative community,” said Sellmeyer.

The artists open their studios to the public, host workshops, and display their finished products that customers can buy.

Sam Logeman took an interest in art when he went to Westside High School and now, he’s a glass blower.

“My passion is just creating things and learning new techniques in art discipline,” said Logeman.

A non-profit called the Hot Shops Foundation keeps it going. This was the dream of Tim Barry back in 1999 -- a co-founder with a passion for pottery in search of studio space.

“Our whole deal here is come here to see how good you can be and so to watch them grow and the collaborations that take place. We really have developed that sense of community,” noted Barry.

The next step for Hot Shops is expansion so it can accommodate more artists. The non-profit has already built “up” to all three floors and is now looking into other buildings around the city.

