Omaha Police investigating cutting at house under construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to a home under construction near 51st and Browne streets just after 9 a.m. The two workers were on the same construction crew working on the house.

Both parties involved were cut, and both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

