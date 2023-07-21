We are Local
Omaha Police investigating cutting at house under construction

Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.
Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.(File image - Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after two construction workers were cut while on the job Friday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to a home under construction near 51st and Browne streets just after 9 a.m. The two workers were on the same construction crew working on the house.

Both parties involved were cut, and both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

