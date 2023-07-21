Omaha man sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $5M, evading nearly $2M in taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man will serve 6.5 years in federal prison for tax evasion while embezzling millions in what one FBI Omaha agent called “a clear-cut case of greed.”

Jeffrey Stenstrom, 42, of Omaha was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher to 2.5 years for income tax evasion and 6.5 years for conspiring to launder funds. The federal sentences were ordered to run concurrently; there is no parole in the federal prison system.

“In a clear-cut case of greed, Jeffrey Stenstrom and his co-conspirator embezzled more than $5 million to support their lavish lifestyle,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr’s office. “FBI Omaha is dedicated to investigating and holding accountable those, like Stenstrom, who fraudulently enrich themselves at the expense of their hard-working victims.”

Stenstrom must also pay $5,146,816.51 to victim property owners of Darland Properties and $1,954,505.10 in restitution to the IRS, according to the release. He also forfeited his 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider; a lake home in Fremont as well as a home in Queen Creek, Ariz.; two commercial properties in Nebraska; nearly $2.2 million in life insurance policy funds; more than $74,000 in currency; and multiple pieces of valuable jewelry.

The embezzlement occurred when Brett Cook, who has since died, funneled remodeling and repair jobs to Stenstrom Services Inc., and then subcontract the work and overbill clients “causing SSI’s inflated invoices to be submitted to insurance companies to obtain insurance proceeds to which Darland Properties’ clients were not entitled to,” according to the release.

“SSI performed no skilled labor, had no employees, and all regular laborers were unskilled. Most of the work SSI performed on behalf of Darland Properties was subcontracted,” the release states. “Cook was the initial point of contact for many of the subcontractors and directed the subcontractors that all work must be run through SSI.”

While Stenstrom was receiving income via SSI this way, he failed to report “numerous assets” that were held under a third party, including the Arizona home, valued at about $1 million; the Fremont home, valued at about $450,000; a Ferrari 488 Coupe, valued between $200,000 and $300,000; as well as a boat, and ATV, and a Jeep.

“Stenstrom also excluded the transfer of a home in Gilbert, Arizona, to another party for below fair market value,” the release states.

After the IRS placed a tax levy on SSI, Cook and Stenstrom started funneling funds to Midwest Property Maintenance Solutions, which had been set up by Cook and one of his relatives.

“Cook, Stenstrom, and Cook’s family member concealed the scheme by laundering the proceeds through various business and personal bank accounts, purchasing and selling the aforementioned assets, and subsequently using those proceeds to acquire additional assets,” the release states.

The funds were deposited into SSI’s, MPMS’s, and Cook’s bank accounts and “commingled with legitimate funds” and then transferred to various bank accounts held by Cook, his family member, and Stenstrom. They were also funneled to AZ Midwest Properties LLC and B & B Real Estate LLC, in which Cook was a partner.

“The proceeds were then used to acquire residential and commercial real estate, luxury vehicles, life insurance policies, jewelry, watches, credit card purchases, and loan payments,” the release states.

The IRS and the FBI assisted in the investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of Stenstrom and Cook.

“Today’s sentencing is the culmination of a three-year investigation into the criminal activities of Jeff Stenstrom and Brett Cook that involved the collaboration of our office and multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies spanning multiple states in addition to a parallel civil suit initiated by our office’s asset forfeiture unit,” Lehr said in the release. “Today’s sentencing is an example of our office’s determination to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute white collar criminals, to divest those criminals of the wrongfully obtained proceeds, and to seek restitution for victims.”

