New central utility plant coming to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority has announced the next phase of its Build OMA effort to revitalize Eppley Airfield.

Several major construction projects that are part of Eppley Airfield’s master plan are in motion as travel volume increases through the city.

The Omaha Airport Authority has partnered with Holder Construction to build a new central utility plant for the airport. It is expected to cost $92.5 million. Construction is slated to begin early next year, with completion anticipated by 2025.

The new plant will include a central heating and cooling system, as well as upgraded emergency power capabilities to help support further development and support operations.

The project is also set to receive a $5 million Community Project Funding grant through the FAA; the project is partially funded by airport revenues.

Work continues on the Terminal Drive expansion and canopy project.

