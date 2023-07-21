Nebraska State Patrol arrests Grand Island man in sexual assault investigation

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a Grand Island man has been arrested in connection with a child sex assault investigation.

NSP said in a release it initially received a report in May from a victim of a sexual assault that took place on multiple occasions several years ago in Boone County.

Investigators looked into the case and discovered a second victim. Both were in their early teens at the time; the assaults occurred between 2012 and 2015.

The suspect, 35-year-old Jesse Voichahoske, had since moved to Grand Island. Authorities arrested him there Thursday on first-degree sexual assault and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was booked into Hall County Jail and has since been transferred to Boone County Jail.

The NSP asks any additional victims or anyone with information to contact investigators at (402) 370-1024.

