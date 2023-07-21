We are Local
NDOT prioritizing interstate safety with new accident investigation project

Safety measures on certain stretches of interstate are badly needed in Nebraska, which is why NDOT is addressing the issue.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is working to keep people safe with their new Accident investigations Site Project along one of Omaha’s busiest thoroughfares.

It’s aimed at providing safe pullover spots for drivers and law enforcement along Interstate 80.

Several of I-80′s exit ramps will soon get new concrete shoulders for law enforcement to move vehicles involved in a crash to help keep traffic moving. It also gives law enforcement a safe place to investigate what caused a crash.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will restrict exit ramps at five Interstate 80 exits...
The Nebraska Department of Transportation will restrict exit ramps at five Interstate 80 exits in Omaha through this fall.(Nebraska Dept. of Transportation)

Barbara Gerbino-Bevins with NDOT believes these sites will alleviate the interstate’s traffic flow, clear roadways faster, and give law enforcement more space to investigate crashes.

“Several other states use these accident investigation sites if there’s an accident on the interstate,” Bevins said. “Then, the vehicles can be brought to these sites nearby. These are often used in metro areas because there’s much more traffic.”

Once construction starts, partial shoulder and lane closures will affect exit ramps at Giles Road, 84th, 72nd, 60th, and 13th streets.

As for Christina Negreti, she’s concerned about the construction. She lives near 60th Street.

“There’s just already so much traffic from the construction from Grover Street to 60th Street,” Negreti said. “Sometimes, they have it cut off so it’s a lot.”

However, Negreti is hopeful these new sites will actually help calm the interstate’s traffic flow. So, she doesn’t mind finding an alternate route.

Construction begins this Monday. Completion is anticipated by this September.

