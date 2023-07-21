Lincoln man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Russell L. Rucks, 52, of Lincoln was sentenced to 26 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and a detectable amount of fentanyl resulting in the death of one person and serious bodily injuries to two others. Following his release from prison, Rucks will serve five years on supervised release.

A Lincoln woman called 911 after her fiance collapsed upon returning home from a gas station on July 24, 2021. Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and performed life-saving measures. The victim later told investigators that he’d been purchasing a small amount of cocaine from Rucks every week for about a year. The cocaine on which the man overdosed was confirmed to be from Rucks.

A separate incident occurred three days later when two Lincoln men overdosed. Both of them were given Narcan by LFR personnel. One survived, the other did not. The surviving victim told investigators that they bought what they believed to be cocaine from Rucks.

Rucks was arrested on August 11, 2021, and found in possession of a small amount of cocaine. On the same day, his son, Russel Rucks, Jr., was also arrested after police found 6.8 pounds of cocaine, a scale, and $3,950 in cash in their residence. Rucks, Jr., faces similar charges. His trial is scheduled for October 2023.

Zachary Northey, 30, of Lincoln was sentenced to just over nine years in prison for distributing heroin and ordered to serve five years on supervised release after prison.

From November 2018 through January 2019, Northey was distributing heroin in Lincoln. During this time, one of his customers overdose twice but was revived through medical intervention. On January 8. 2019, Northey delivered heroin to that same individual, who overdosed a third time and died.

Patrick Lewis McKinney, 42, of Las Vegas, Nevada was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On August 3, 2022, law enforcement had a sign out indicating a checkpoint was ahead on I-80 in Dawson County, Nebraska. McKinney was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Jeno Paulucci. Paulucci approached the sign, exited the highway, and parked on the wrong side of the road Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Paulucci did not a have driver’s license.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers found 63 grams of meth, cocaine, fentanyl pills, kief, ecstasy pills, two machetes, multiple bladed weapons, a baton taser, and a firearm.

Paulucci has also pleaded guilty in this case and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

Ryan D. Terry, 40, of Omaha was sentenced to three years and one month in prison with a three-year term of supervised release to follow for conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A cooperating individual, or CI, met with Terry and co-defendant Jeffrey Dailey for the purpose of buying five pounds of marijuana. Dailey and Terry showed the defendant a total of 55 pounds of marijuana and agreed to transport the five pounds purchased by the CI.

After a pursuit, officers detained Dailey and Terry and found 49 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their vehicle. In a post-arrest Mirandized statement, Terry told law enforcement he’d been selling various amounts of marijuana for more than six years, making between $100 and $200 per pound.

A search of Terry’s home found several pounds of THC wax, edibles, electronic scales, packaging materials, and $116,500 in cash. A financial investigation into Terry’s activities found he had three Omaha properties, all of which derived from the proceeds of drug sales. Those properties were forfeited.

Terry’s co-defendant, Dailey, has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.

