Iowa DNR issues warning of low water levels at Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa DNR is urging everyone planning to spend the warm July weekend at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs to use an abundance of caution due to low water levels.

Lake levels are 20 inches below the normal pool due to drought conditions.

According to Lake Manawa State Park Manager Grant Carstens, lower water levels are especially concerning at boat ramps because there could be increased difficulty getting boats in and out of the water.

On those ramps, the Iowa DNR advises the following: “When loading and unloading boats at ramps be sure to use idle speed; use the trailer winch rather than engine power; and back in just far enough that the boat starts to float. These activities will help prevent erosion and dangerous holes at ramps.”

People are also encouraged to refrain from jumping off boats.

Lake Manawa is an oxbow lake, meaning it’s a U-shaped river bend cut off from the main flow of the Missouri River.

According to the Iowa DNR, oxbow lakes adjacent to the Missouri River are lower this summer due to drought conditions over the past few years.

“These oxbow lakes have a hydrologic connection with the Missouri River,” Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes said in a release. “There is a lag time between when river levels are restored and water levels in these oxbow lakes. Trying to predict when water levels will return to normal is difficult.”

