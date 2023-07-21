Huskers softball releases fall scrimmage schedule and every game is free

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s going to be a different fall for Huskers softball. With Jordy Bahl joining the team, fall scrimmages will be an event. They will all be open to the public and free to attend. There will be nine Nebraska scrimmages at Bowlin Stadium from September 14th to October 15th. Nebraska will scrimmage itself on three Thursdays in September, the 14th, 21st, and 28th. They will all start at 5:30 p.m.

The Huskers will also host Omaha on October 1st at 12:30 p.m. and Creighton on October 8th at 2 p.m. The full schedule is below.

Fall Schedule (Free & Open to the Public)

Intrasquad Scrimmages (Bowlin Stadium)

Sept. 14 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 (Bowlin Stadium)

York vs. Bellevue 10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Omaha 12:30 p.m.

Midland vs. UNK 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 (Kansas City, Mo.)

2 Opponents TBA at Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

Sunday, Oct. 8 (Bowlin Stadium)

Nebraska vs. Creighton 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 (Bowlin Stadium)

Nebraska vs. Colorado State 10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. South Dakota 12:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. South Dakota 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 (Bowlin Stadium)

Nebraska vs. Colorado State 10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Colorado State 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.