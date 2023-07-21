We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers softball releases fall scrimmage schedule and every game is free

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s going to be a different fall for Huskers softball. With Jordy Bahl joining the team, fall scrimmages will be an event. They will all be open to the public and free to attend. There will be nine Nebraska scrimmages at Bowlin Stadium from September 14th to October 15th. Nebraska will scrimmage itself on three Thursdays in September, the 14th, 21st, and 28th. They will all start at 5:30 p.m.

The Huskers will also host Omaha on October 1st at 12:30 p.m. and Creighton on October 8th at 2 p.m. The full schedule is below.

Fall Schedule (Free & Open to the Public)

Intrasquad Scrimmages (Bowlin Stadium)

Sept. 14               5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21               5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28               5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 (Bowlin Stadium)

York vs. Bellevue               10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Omaha       12:30 p.m.

Midland vs. UNK               3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 (Kansas City, Mo.)

2 Opponents TBA at Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

Sunday, Oct. 8 (Bowlin Stadium)

Nebraska vs. Creighton  2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 (Bowlin Stadium)

Nebraska vs. Colorado State                         10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. South Dakota                           12:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. South Dakota                3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 (Bowlin Stadium)

Nebraska vs. Colorado State                         10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Colorado State                         12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for...
Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge
Police investigate machete attack in south Omaha neighborhood
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Go Supernovas! Nebraska Pro Volleyball unveils Omaha team name
Body found in Missouri River in Fremont County, Iowa
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major...
Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Huskers release non-conference schedule with nine home games
Nebraska Football 2023 Hall of Fame class
Troy Dumas
Nebraska Football Hall of Fame 2023 class
Preston Taumua
Huskers land four-star offensive tackle from Hawaii