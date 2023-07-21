Google begins laying Omaha fiber foundation in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tech conglomerate Alphabet already has its footprint in the metro, with now three Google data centers on the ground.

But their next move, creating an unprecedented broadband network across greater Omaha, is a whole new story.

With unanimous approval by the Omaha City Council in October 2022, the political path was smoothed over for the sweeping G-Fiber plan. Now, it’s about laying down the future.

“Yes, Google Fiber is really happening, construction is underway,” said Rachel Merlo, the head of Central Region Government and Community Affairs for Google Fiber. “It’s going to take some time, [but the] first customers will see us in the first part of 2024.”

Google began that fiber installation in the Aksarben area of Omaha last week, and the entire project will be a five-year process, with the service being made available along the way.

“The project is entirely led by infrastructure and really optimizing for... being able to build out as quickly, most efficiently as possible,” Merlo said. “We found that good starting point in Aksarben, and we’re going to just build across the entire community reaching as many addresses as possible. So, for residents who are interested in a timeline, the best thing to do right now would be to go to the website and enter their address and stay tuned for updates.”

Construction equipment? Check. Safety gear? Check. GFiber employees with big smiles? Check. It's the first day of our build in @CityofO! We're starting in the Aksarben area, with lots of addresses to come. Sign up to know when your home is eligible: https://t.co/GapMocbHuq pic.twitter.com/tH8DHjUP5v — GFiber (@googlefiber) July 12, 2023

Here’s some of what you need to know.

This is about access to the web - the internet - not content. They are not providing cable channels, for example, like Cox which was the market’s first cable television provider dating back 40 years and does also provide internet service.

“More and more folks are doing things online as you and I are chatting online today, this is an everyday experience,” Merlo said. “We need more bandwidth.”

Google Fiber, or G-Fiber, is its own entity and currently, no one in Greater Omaha provides what they’re promising: unfettered high-speed internet from 1 gig to 8 gigs at prices that appear to be transparent.

On the website, you can see the figures. And they do not cap or throttle data based on your usage.

“We’re not going to say ‘we’re gonna slow your speeds down because we need to share this pipe with the households nearby yours,” Merlo said. “That gig is your gig. That belongs to you, do what you will with it.”

“There’s the idea of not having data caps, which is something that we offer at Google Fiber, meaning your Internet should be unlimited, that upload and download speeds should be robust,” she said. “And the other piece for even folks who feel like I don’t need that much bandwidth. I don’t need a gig, two gigs, five gigs, eight gigs. The idea of competition matters, people should have a choice in who they get their Internet service from. We hope you pick Google Fiber, And when the time comes, you’ll be able to do some shopping and have perhaps a choice in a place that didn’t exist before.”

And as for the necessary digging the “build-out” requires - they are on the record with more promises.

“As we get into those neighborhoods you will receive... a door hanger or some type of notice a couple of days in advance saying you’re going to see our crews in your neighborhood, this is what it could look like,” Merlo said. “If you have any concerns about construction or you wanna make sure we are aware of an underground fence and invisible dog fence or your sprinklers, whatever it may be, there’s a 24-7 construction phone number that residents can call. They can also call if they feel like restoration wasn’t meeting their expectations. We wanna know about those things so that we can make residents feel comfortable with how we’ve left their neighborhoods. ”

Merlo said they have learned a great deal in the ten years the company has been building Google Fiber networks around the country.

“The internet’s going to keep advancing, so we need to make sure that we’re always bringing all people along all the way,” she said. “I’m really proud of the work that Google Fiber does., in building digital equity in communities. I’ve been able to start connecting with some nonprofits and civic organizations in Omaha to get a feel for who are those that might be well positioned to keep digital equity tough of mine for Omaha.”

Google tells us it will take about five years to install fiber across Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.