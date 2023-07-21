We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gonzalez, Olson to remain in custody as corruption trial moves forward

With this, all four men involved in the public corruption case have been denied release
Richard Gonzalez (left) and Jack Olson (right)
Richard Gonzalez (left) and Jack Olson (right)(Saunders County Jail)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal appeals court has denied a motion to release two of the four men involved in a public corruption case ahead of trial.

The appeals panel has affirmed a prior ruling to keep Richie Gonzalez and Jack Olson in custody as the case moves forward.

Former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo and Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo will also remain in custody. Their prior appeals for release were denied in June.

The four face fraud and public corruption charges connected to their involvement with the Latino Peace Officers Association and the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity.

Related articles:
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained
As Palermo’s absences pile up, his predecessor eyes the Omaha Dist. 4 council seat
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo recall petition window expires

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate machete attack in south Omaha neighborhood
The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for...
Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge
Body found in Missouri River in Fremont County, Iowa
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major...
Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Go Supernovas! Nebraska Pro Volleyball unveils Omaha team name

Latest News

Omaha man sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $5M, evading nearly $2M in taxes
(Source: KOLN).
UNLPD investigating after firearm is displayed following altercation on campus
NDOT is holding an open house to discuss with the public its plans to revise the 72nd & L...
NDOT holds open house on plan to improve major intersection
Omaha traffic
Open house held to discuss plans for troublesome Omaha intersection