We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fremont woman waives preliminary hearing in hit-and-run case

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman charged with the 2022 hit-and-run death of a La Vista man has waived a preliminary hearing in Dodge County Court.

Marissa Utterback, 30, faces four felony charges, including manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and failure to stop and render aid for the death of a person.

Marissa Utterback
Marissa Utterback(WOWT)

Yashua Martinez of La Vista had been missing for several days when construction workers along Highway 275 south of Morningside Drive found his body in high grass.

According to court documents, Dodge County Sheriff’s Investigator R.J. Smith pieced together evidence that led him to a silver 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy front-end damage belonging to Utterback.

Smith says Utterback was driving 85 miles per hour when she struck Martinez on the shoulder of the road. The arrest complaint alleges she left the scene, and two weeks later took the vehicle to a body shop for repair, claiming she struck a deer.

Smith’s arrest warrant affidavit was dated December 2022, and the original arrest warrant was issued March 8.

Utterback’s case is now bounded over to district court. Her next hearing is scheduled for August 21.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for...
Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Go Supernovas! Nebraska Pro Volleyball unveils Omaha team name
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in Omaha on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023.
Plane makes emergency landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Omaha man sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $5M, evading nearly $2M in taxes

Latest News

A Pottawattamie County board member claims there are campaign texts being sent on his behalf...
Pottawattamie County supervisor files impersonation complaint with police
Safety measures on certain stretches of the interstate are badly needed in Nebraska, which is...
NDOT prioritizing interstate safety with new accident investigation project
Lincoln man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that led to overdose death
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships