Fremont woman waives preliminary hearing in hit-and-run case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman charged with the 2022 hit-and-run death of a La Vista man has waived a preliminary hearing in Dodge County Court.

Marissa Utterback, 30, faces four felony charges, including manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and failure to stop and render aid for the death of a person.

Marissa Utterback (WOWT)

Yashua Martinez of La Vista had been missing for several days when construction workers along Highway 275 south of Morningside Drive found his body in high grass.

According to court documents, Dodge County Sheriff’s Investigator R.J. Smith pieced together evidence that led him to a silver 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy front-end damage belonging to Utterback.

Smith says Utterback was driving 85 miles per hour when she struck Martinez on the shoulder of the road. The arrest complaint alleges she left the scene, and two weeks later took the vehicle to a body shop for repair, claiming she struck a deer.

Smith’s arrest warrant affidavit was dated December 2022, and the original arrest warrant was issued March 8.

Utterback’s case is now bounded over to district court. Her next hearing is scheduled for August 21.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.