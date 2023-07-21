Council Bluffs celebrates 10 years of free Wi-Fi service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, Council Bluffs has been building a free Wi-Fi service that will cover a major portion of the city, providing internet service for all who need it.

At one time, the city’s “BLink” Wi-Fi was the largest free public Wi-Fi network in the country. Officials believe it’s still in the top 10.

On Friday, the Council Bluffs community gathered on the city’s riverfront to celebrate the ten-year journey to provide free internet to the city.

The celebration was complete with food, face painting and games.

The Wi-Fi project started when Googlers or Google employees noticed a need for Wi-Fi access in Council Bluffs.

“That’s how it began: people noticing,” Google’s Allie Hopkins said. “Googlers saying, ‘Hey, how can we help this particular thing?’”

Google helped by kicking in $1 million to get the project up and running, but officials stress the tech giant did much more than simply write a big check.

“[Google] was involved with the thought leadership, helping with the technological expertise and helping guide how it was going to happen,” Hopkins said.

Council Bluffs was working on city-wide Wi-Fi before the COVID pandemic hit.

When the virus took over and school shut-downs forced students to learn from home, Council Bluffs was ahead of the game.

“If we hadn’t had the free Wi-Fi, many residents who can’t afford to subscribe to an internet serviced wouldn’t have been able to do their schoolwork,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said.

Council Bluffs celebrated 10 years of free Wi-Fi access for the city Friday.

Vicki Murillo is the superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District.

She tells 6 News the city’s free Wi-Fi service still serves as a major educational tool, well after COVID lockdowns have passed.

“It allows [students] to research and learn more about the classes that they’re in,” Murillo said. “It also allows even our new Americans to imagine learning so they can continue learning after they leave school when they go home and that connectivity provides those opportunities.”

Carmen Doughman says the free internet is a big help, especially for her young students.

“I think it’s awesome,” Doughman said. “It’s really cool to have something free to the community for anybody who needs it. It’s been really good for our family. We use it when we come down into town because my kids live a little further out.”

The Iowa West Foundation also poured in around $1 million to the Council Bluffs free public Wi-Fi service.

Brenda Mainwaring is the president and CEO of Iowa West and she says other communities travel to Council Bluffs to study its Wi-Fi program.

“They want to come in and see Council Bluffs, how we got the systems to work, how we worked with partners, how we found poles to put it on, how we got past obstacles, how our students use it,” Mainwaring said. “All those questions that need to be asked that we addressed, and other communities want to copy what we did.”

Officials are quick to point out that it took the entire community working together to offer free Wi-Fi in Council Bluffs, and they’re looking to do more.

“Now we’re sort of transitioning to what’s the next big thing, who else needs our help at Google at this capacity, this level,” Mainwaring said.

Officials tell 6 New they have started installing the free Wi-Fi service in the Lewis Central School District.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.