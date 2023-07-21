Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins has resigned, effective immediately, after serving less than two years in the role.

Ewins hasn’t publicly given a specific reason for her departure.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird accepted Ewins’ notice of resignation Friday morning.

Ewins joined LPD as the result of a national search process conducted after the retirement of Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister in 2020.

“During her tenure, Chief Ewins and I worked to deliver the high level of public safety that we have here in Lincoln,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “I thank her for her service to our community. Together we added officers, dispatchers, and support personnel positions to LPD’s staff and negotiated a labor contract that made LPD officers the highest-paid law enforcement in the state. We also opened a new Northeast Team Station, secured additional equipment, and increased training for officers responding to mental health-related calls for service.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird appointed Assistant Chief Michon Morrow to serve as Acting Chief of Police effective immediately.

Morrow has been a member of LPD since 1995 and most recently served as the Assistant Chief of the department’s management division. Her experience includes leading Education and Personnel, Lincoln Emergency Communication Center, Professional Standards, Property & Evidence, Finance, and Records. Prior to her appointment to Assistant Chief, she was the Captain of the Southwest Team.

“Chief Morrow is an experienced and trusted leader within the Lincoln Police Department and our community,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “She is devoted to delivering LPD’s mission and keeping our community safe. Her capability, commitment, and deep care for the people of Lincoln and the members of the department are inspiring, as is the way she upholds the community policing model that has served our city so well.”

“I grew up at the Lincoln Police Department, starting here when I was 19 years old while a student at Nebraska Wesleyan University. This organization is an extension of my family. I care deeply about it and the community we serve. I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve in the acting role as Chief of Police. The Lincoln Police Department is a tremendous organization with very talented and dedicated staff who are proud to serve this City. They deserve my best. My best, while always a work in progress, is a product of many leaders and peers who supported and mentored me throughout my career. I am grateful to all of them and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for placing their trust in me. I’m excited and look forward to working in partnership with the Mayor’s Office, our community partners, and our team at LPD.”

A statement from Chief Teresa Ewins:

It has been my great honor to serve as the Chief of Police for the Lincoln Police Department. Over the past two years, we have made great strides, even amid challenging times for our nation and our community. And it is you – my colleagues, my officers … my friends – who have done the heavy lifting. I will be stepping down as Chief of this department and moving on. This was not an easy decision, but I have determined it is the best one. After nearly 29 years in law enforcement, I can say that as a police organization, the Lincoln Police Department is one of the best. Your hard work and dedication to this community is evident, and felt, every day. I will always value each and every one of you. And I know that you determine the course of this department. Do your best and do what is right – no matter what you confront. I believe in you. In addition to the law enforcement professionals with whom I have served, I very much want to thank the community – the people of Lincoln – for their support of this department and for my tenure as Chief. It has been a pleasure to serve and be a part of this community. Thank you.”

Chief Ewins was the first openly gay and female police chief for the City of Lincoln.

