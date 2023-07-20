We are Local
Secretary Evnen to lead trade mission to Israel, Jordan

The two-week trip will feature leaders from Nebraska businesses and organizations
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is leading a trade mission to the Middle East this Fall.

Evnen announced in a press release that he’s inviting leaders of Nebraska businesses organizations to join him in Israel and Jordan for two weeks in October.

On the agenda during the trade mission is a visit to the Agritech Israel Conference, as well as stops at various cultural sites in both nations.

“I take great pride in showing the world the growing economic opportunities we have in Nebraska,” Evnen said in a release. “I’m looking forward to connecting our hometown businesses with leaders and emerging markets across the globe.”

This will be Evnen’s sixth international trade mission since taking office in 2019.

Nebraska Secretary of State Deputy for International Trade is actively recruiting businesses to join the trade mission.

“Nebraska is known around the globe for its agriculture and its contributions to feeding a growing world,” Allen said in the release. “I’m grateful to promote Nebraska leaders and groups from all different kinds of industries on the international stage.”

Business leaders interested in the trade mission are encouraged to contact Allen at cinid.alle@nebraska.gov before Aug. 11.

