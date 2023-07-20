We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Pottawattamie County lifts boil order for Macedonia

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A small Iowa town is no longer under a boil order.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency issued a boil order for the town of Macedonia earlier this week due to low water pressure.

All residents were encouraged to boil or use bottled water for consumption during the order issued on Tuesday. The boil order was lifted Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate machete attack in south Omaha neighborhood
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major...
Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company
Body found in Missouri River in Fremont County, Iowa
The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for...
Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Arrest made in North Omaha homicide investigation

Latest News

Zachary Scheich
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
Secretary Evnen to lead trade mission to Israel, Jordan
Governor Jim Pillen
Gov. Pillen appoints interim CEO of DHHS
(Source: KOLN).
UNLPD investigating after firearm is displayed following altercation on campus