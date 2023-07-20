Pottawattamie County lifts boil order for Macedonia

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A small Iowa town is no longer under a boil order.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency issued a boil order for the town of Macedonia earlier this week due to low water pressure.

All residents were encouraged to boil or use bottled water for consumption during the order issued on Tuesday. The boil order was lifted Thursday morning.

