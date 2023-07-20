We are Local
Police investigating north Omaha shooting that left one injured

Shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday
A shooting left one injured near 28th and Whitmore in Omaha on Wednesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the north part of the city Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area near North 28th Ave and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Martin. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in his early 30s in very critical and serious condition.

Witnesses, both adults and children, told police several shots were fired. Officers are canvassing for witnesses and video evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

