Police investigating north Omaha shooting that left one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the north part of the city Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area near North 28th Ave and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Martin. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in his early 30s in very critical and serious condition.

Witnesses, both adults and children, told police several shots were fired. Officers are canvassing for witnesses and video evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.