Police investigate machete attack in south Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday night that they were looking for a man who attacked another man with a machete a few hours earlier.

Police closed off a street in a south Omaha neighborhood on Wednesday evening after responding to a home near 21st and F streets. Several officers had responded to the scene just before 3:45 p.m.

OPD Lt. Brian Schmaderer said in a briefing at the scene that one person had been cut with a machete and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers thought the attacker had barricaded himself in a home, but negotiators weren’t able to establish contact and police had to wait for a judge’s order to enter the home.

Once they were able to legally enter, they were to confirm that the attacker wasn’t there, Schmaderer said.

As no arrests were made, the investigation continues.

—

Executive Producer Nathan Nakama contributed to this report.

