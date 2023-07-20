Gov. Pillen appoints interim CEO of DHHS

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced two interim leadership appointments, including CEO, at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, on Thursday.

According to a press release, Bo Botelho will assume the role of interim DHHS CEO beginning Aug. 5.

Botelho is currently general counsel for the agency but has prior experience in the interim CEO position from October 2018 to February 2019.

Dr. Tony Green will serve as the interim director for the Division of Children and Family Services, starting immediately.

Green has been both the deputy director as well as interim director for that division previously. He currently oversees the Division of Developmental Disabilities.

The appointments were made by Gov. Pillen in response to the resignation of CEO Dannette Smith earlier this month. She will leave the role Aug. 4.

