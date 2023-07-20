NDOT holds open house on plan to improve major intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a main thoroughfare in Omaha needs some major help.

Before anything happens, they want people to know about a proposed plan to improve the intersection of 72nd and L streets.

Car care center Octane Garage, which is just down the street, said the intersection could use some work.

“People coming over the bridge, they’re getting off on an access road and people aren’t paying attention—both ways, actually—and there’s a wreck there almost daily,” Octane Garage owner Kent Battson said.

Alex Fernandez, who owns Hearthside Candles and Curios, said he tries to avoid that area.

“Depending on my time frame, I will usually go through Ralston and take 84th Street and get to L Street instead of taking 72nd because it tends to get really backed up,” Fernandez said

NDOT is holding an open house at Buena Vista High School on Thursday to explain a proposed plan to shape up the area. They said the project is necessary because crash rates there are higher than at similar intersections around town, and because the current bridge is deteriorating.

Taking place on L Street between the ramp connections in both directions, it would include replacing the bridge, putting down new pavement, and a raised median.

NDOT said construction could begin as early as 2027 and would expect to finish it the next year. They said there would likely be lane closures and restrictions, but that it also expects some closures on L Street altogether.

That worries business owners.

“A lot of our customer base comes from that direction,” Fernandez said. “They will come either from the interstate down 72nd, or if they’re coming from Council Bluffs, they’ll take that L Street exit. So that will definitely impact us.”

“Having open traffic to access the businesses around here, that would be the main concern,” Battson said. “We have to remain open in order to make a living.”

Both business owners said they wanted to attend the meeting and learn more about the plan.

If you missed out on Thursday night’s open house, you can still give your input online.

