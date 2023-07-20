We are Local
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Friday before heat moves in next week

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a comfortable day with temperatures in the low 80s, low humidity and a cool breeze out of the north. Perfect weather for the Back to School Drive!

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures will cool into the 60s tonight with gradually increasing clouds. There’s a chance for a stray shower overnight, although most of us will stay dry heading into tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WOWT)

TGIF! Friday’s forecast is looking comfortable with low humidity, highs in the low 80s and sunshine...very similar to Thursday’s weather. After Friday, things start to heat up.

Heat to the S
Heat to the S(wowt)
Heat moves in
Heat moves in(wowt)

Heat returns next week as a ridge of high pressure trapping heat to the S this week gradually moves NE.

Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

The heat index will near 100° by midweek, surpassing that by the end of the week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures will start to warm up Saturday with 90s returning on Sunday. Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. You can get a closer look at that forecast here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

