Huskers release non-conference schedule with nine home games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Travel will be limited until the Big Ten part of the schedule begins. The Huskers will play nine home games plus a short trip down to Kansas State and a neutral site game in Sioux Falls. Eight of the nine home games will be against teams the Huskers should beat, those games involve Lindenwood, Florida A&M, Rider, Stony Brook, Duquesne, Cal State Fullerton, North Dakota and South Carolina State. The other home game will be against Creighton December 3rd.

The two other non-conference games will be against Kansas State and Oregon State at the Pentagon.

2023-24 Nebraska MBB Non-Conference Schedule Date Opponent Location Time

Sun., Oct. 29 Doane (Exhibition) Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Mon., Nov. 6 Lindenwood Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Thurs., Nov. 9 Florida A&M Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Mon., Nov. 13 Rider (Cornhusker Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Wed., Nov. 15 Stony Brook (Cornhusker Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Oregon State Sioux Falls, S.D. TBA

Wed. Nov. 22 Duquesne (Cornhusker Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Sun, Nov. 26 Cal State Fullerton Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Sun., Dec. 3 Creighton Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Sun., Dec. 17 at Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. TBA

Wed., Dec. 20 North Dakota Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

Fri., Dec. 29 South Carolina State Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA

