Gretna East High School nearing opening bell for inaugural year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just three weeks before the start of the school year for Gretna Public Schools, 6 News got a look inside the district’s second high school, Gretna East.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve added six other elementary schools, we’ve added a second middle school, now we’re opening our second high school and we have elementary [number] eight and middle school [number] three under construction, so the growth has been constant,” says Travis Lightle, who started out as a fifth-grade teacher for GPS back in 2003, and is currently serving as the interim superintendent for the district.

August 10th, Gretna East High School, home of the Griffins, will welcome students through the front doors for the first time. The high school was part of a 2020 bond issue that voters approved.

“Last year we were the last school district, the last class A school district with just one high school,” Lightle says.

Before Gretna East, every school in the district was identified as the Dragons; a single, unified school district.

Now, all the elementary schools will instead be the Guardians, because, with a second high school, there’s a new dynamic to be navigated.

“There will be natural rivalries, but we all need to understand we’re still all part of Gretna Public Schools, and that’s going to be a big emphasis as we continue to grow. It won’t be easy, but we will surely work on it.”

When it comes to capacity, both high schools can hold 1,600 students.

Lightle says Gretna East is opening just in time because at the end of the last school year, Gretna High had 1,750 students.

“Gretna high school was tight,” he says. “It would not have been fun to have another year at Gretna High School, it was full.”

Both high schools will offer students all the same programming. But unlike Gretna High, Gretna East has a courtyard, and windows in every single classroom.

“That’s proven to help learning and working environment, it’s also for the teacher but it’s mainly for the students, you feel more engaged when you can have a few seconds to look out, look at something natural, come back and focus on what you’re doing. get some good daylighting in there,” says Mike Kros, an architect with DLR Group, who designed the school.

This year, there will be 750 freshmen through juniors at Gretna East, and 500 of those students will be coming from Gretna High School.

When it comes to sports, the new school is said to have enough students and interest to field varsity teams in almost all sports. Gretna East will start in Class B.

The swim team, track team, and bowling team will be unified with Gretna High School, and the varsity football teams will share a football field at Gretna High School.

“That means there will be a home game every Friday night at Gretna during football season,” says Lightle.

For students at Gretna East, Lightle shares his hope for a successful first year.

“Kids get in the building and they find a connection to the school,” he says. “Ultimately you need kids that want to come to school, they have to find a connection to somebody or something. Splitting into two high schools, that doubles the opportunities that kids have. There’s more to education than what happens in the classroom, which of course is priority one, but you struggle to get to priority one if they can’t find a reason to get here so I think with having more opportunities kids will find a connection and they’ll want to show up and that to me will be a successful school year.”

The new school was slated to cost $120 million, but Lightle tells 6 News they came in under budget. The remaining funds allocated for the high school will go to the two other current school construction projects in the district.

